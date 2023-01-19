Watch as This Woman Creates a $2,000 Coffee Table Dupe For Under $100

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's safe to say that we experience inflation and that money is tight for the average person. With that said, many people create dupes of their favorite furniture, such as these $20 concrete side tables.

TikTok creator Faith Pratt also decided she wanted to get her hands dirty, by creating a dupe of an insanely expensive table from Burke Decor. And the results speak for themselves. Let's take a look!

Wow! It looks even better than the original.

To get started, Faith took a trip to Home Depot to gather all the necessary material and scoped out Facebook Marketplace for a glass plate, which she was able to score. However, you can also find affordable glass plates for coffee tables on Amazon, of course.

At Home Depot, she got four cement blocks, some Plaster of Paris, and drywall tape.

That's it.

The first step required her to drywall-tape the blocks together, then cover them in plaster, let them dry, and lastly, place some rubber stoppers on them to hold the glass plate in place and also; so it won't get scratched.

And tada! Probably the easiest DIY project involving a coffee table.

And she only spent $98!

Say what?

Of course, the TikTok community loved this DIY project as well.

As TikToker @everythingeryn commented,

"Love this!"

We do, too!

Another TikToker (@rayishu1) posted,

"Nice job…..respect. Why don’t you make more and sell them."



That certainly is another way to make money, but also time-consuming.

And TikToker @lydbacker wrote,

"This is GENIUS."

Agreed!

