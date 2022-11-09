Skip to main content

Woman Makes DIY Multicolor Planter Essentially For Free

This so fun and colorful

Landscaping in a small space- think back porch or balcony- can elevate your area, adding brightly colored pots, fun flowers and unique designs can make a space more enjoyable for relaxing or entertaining. The downfall of creating a landscaped design is it can become quite costly especially if you choose to design with flower pots, as ceramic and clay cost upwards of $40 for a medium sized pot.

As with most expensive things you can purchase you can also most likely make a DIY version of it. Content creation page @diybalconygarden shared a video of a woman creating a unique DIY planter display that is colorful and nearly free!

To make her simple yet fun design the woman starts out with identically shaped square bottom water jugs and cuts them in half. Once she has a desired amount of containers she begins spray painting them all different fun and bright colors- yellow, pink, red, and blue. She make a simple frame to stack the rows higher the further back they are and secure them together using a hole punch and zip ties. She fills each container with solid and adds contracting bright flowers to each.

This design is eye-catching, fun, and almost free!

