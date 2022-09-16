Skip to main content

Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

Looks so real!

Most rentals don't come with a bathroom backsplash, unfortunately. If you're lucky, your rental might have tiles in the shower or around the bathtub, although a backsplash wall belongs to a bathroom and kitchen. But don't lose hope, there are options for a DIY backsplash that are easy and budget-friendly.

DIY TikTok creator Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) shows us in her video, how she gave her bathroom a backsplash makeover in a few easy steps.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I am mesmerized! Who would have thought you can turn contact paper into a rustic-looking backsplash? Incredible! All you need is contact paper, nail glue, and spackle to add texture and give it that realistic, rustic stone wall look. The nail glue is rental-friendly, and easily comes off with a hairdryer, but if you rent your home, keep in mind to be extra careful while removing it. There are many different designs when it comes to contact paper, which is a more budget-friendly option than an actual backsplash. All you do is peel it off like a sticker and attach it to the wall. You don't necessarily need the nail glue, but if you want to make sure it's water and humidity resistant this would be the better option, especially adding spackle to it. If you prefer a traditional bathroom look, and would rather go with tiles, the checkered look is classic and would look cute as well. Regardless of the theme or color, you are going for, the options are wide open.

You can also use contact paper to give your sink a new look or protect your bathroom vanity. 

ripping up floor
Article

New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

fall leaves
Article

This Fall Leaf Bangle Is the Perfect Autumn Activity For Kids

Black plant wall
Article

Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

shutterstock_2168697007
Article

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

wallpaper
Article

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.