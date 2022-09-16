Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

Most rentals don't come with a bathroom backsplash, unfortunately. If you're lucky, your rental might have tiles in the shower or around the bathtub, although a backsplash wall belongs to a bathroom and kitchen. But don't lose hope, there are options for a DIY backsplash that are easy and budget-friendly.

DIY TikTok creator Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) shows us in her video, how she gave her bathroom a backsplash makeover in a few easy steps.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I am mesmerized! Who would have thought you can turn contact paper into a rustic-looking backsplash? Incredible! All you need is contact paper, nail glue, and spackle to add texture and give it that realistic, rustic stone wall look. The nail glue is rental-friendly, and easily comes off with a hairdryer, but if you rent your home, keep in mind to be extra careful while removing it. There are many different designs when it comes to contact paper, which is a more budget-friendly option than an actual backsplash. All you do is peel it off like a sticker and attach it to the wall. You don't necessarily need the nail glue, but if you want to make sure it's water and humidity resistant this would be the better option, especially adding spackle to it. If you prefer a traditional bathroom look, and would rather go with tiles, the checkered look is classic and would look cute as well. Regardless of the theme or color, you are going for, the options are wide open.

You can also use contact paper to give your sink a new look or protect your bathroom vanity.