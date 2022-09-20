Skip to main content

Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

She DID that...

Thanks to YouTube and TikTok DIY videos, many people don't even hire contractors anymore but go to Home Depot or Lowe's and become a handyman themselves. Especially a lot of women these days feel up for the challenge to give their home a makeover in a still male-dominated world. And although some DIY projects seem easier than others, you won't find out until you try them.

Such as mom and TikToker Haley (@haleyparkerstyle), who decided she wanted to turn her granite kitchen countertops into DIY quartz-looking countertops. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Could have fooled me! This looks like the real thing, although it reminds me more of marble than actual quartz, it still looks great. It's hard to say what Haley used here, but she either bought a kit specifically for countertops or used white paint, as well as grey to create the speckles resembling the texture of quartz - or marble.  And then sealing everything with resin. This option is definitely more affordable than buying new countertops, as Haley mentioned in her video she only spent around $180 for this DIY project. It looks like she did two coats of white, let them fully dry, and then added the grey speckles, let it fully dry again, and then added the resin. It is a bit of a process, but totally doable. If you're worried the results won't look nearly as good as Haley's, you can also go a safer route by choosing contact paper instead. Contact paper is even cheaper, long-lasting, renter-friendly, and easily removable, perfect for someone who is inexperienced, clumsy, and who rents their home. 

This DIY project definitely turned out amazing. Even though some TikTokers raised their concerns in the comment section, these updated countertops already lasted 11 months, according to Haley. 

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

woman crafting
Article

Wife Paints Husband’s Favorite Saying On the Wall and Catches the Moment He Notices

yarn pumpkins
Article

Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

TV in living room
Article

Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

mirror
Article

DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

Candlestick
Article

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

shutterstock_2049808685
Article

This DIY Mossy Skull Mirror Looks Like a Portal to Another World

bamboo mat
Article

Woman Makes Textured Wall Art Using Only Bamboo Mat

borax crystal
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Gorgeous Crystals Using Borax

Halloween plate
Article

Men Concoct Brilliant Way to Use Holiday Decorative Plates and Trays That Has Nothing to Do With Serving Food

Fly on glass
Article

This Fly Trap Trick Will Capture Even the Fastest House Fly

fruit in kitchen
Article

Here’s How to Get Rid of Those Pesky Drain Flies Once and For All

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Transforms '5 Below' Rugs Into Gorgeous Statement Piece

basket of vegetables
Article

Woman Shares Dollar Store Hack That Will Keep Your Fall Veggies Safe

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.