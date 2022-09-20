Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

Thanks to YouTube and TikTok DIY videos, many people don't even hire contractors anymore but go to Home Depot or Lowe's and become a handyman themselves. Especially a lot of women these days feel up for the challenge to give their home a makeover in a still male-dominated world. And although some DIY projects seem easier than others, you won't find out until you try them.

Such as mom and TikToker Haley (@haleyparkerstyle), who decided she wanted to turn her granite kitchen countertops into DIY quartz-looking countertops.

Could have fooled me! This looks like the real thing, although it reminds me more of marble than actual quartz, it still looks great. It's hard to say what Haley used here, but she either bought a kit specifically for countertops or used white paint, as well as grey to create the speckles resembling the texture of quartz - or marble. And then sealing everything with resin. This option is definitely more affordable than buying new countertops, as Haley mentioned in her video she only spent around $180 for this DIY project. It looks like she did two coats of white, let them fully dry, and then added the grey speckles, let it fully dry again, and then added the resin. It is a bit of a process, but totally doable. If you're worried the results won't look nearly as good as Haley's, you can also go a safer route by choosing contact paper instead. Contact paper is even cheaper, long-lasting, renter-friendly, and easily removable, perfect for someone who is inexperienced, clumsy, and who rents their home.

This DIY project definitely turned out amazing. Even though some TikTokers raised their concerns in the comment section, these updated countertops already lasted 11 months, according to Haley.