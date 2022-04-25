Woman DIYs Rolling Countertop Caddies That Make Your Kitchen More Functional

In my personal experience getting organized isn't the problem, it's getting the area to stay that way that gives me problems. I cannot tell you how many times I have cleaned and purged a space for it to somehow "mysteriously" get junked up again. There are probably a million reasons why I am the way that I am, but a big portion of it is getting a system that isn't corruptible in place.

Experts like Marie Kondo are all about assessing what brings you real joy. The Home Edit gals are all about a color coded system. While both ways have their merits for me, it boils down to one thing: Convenience. Which is why tools and tricks to make it as easy as possible to not screw up are essential. This is where TikTok hack aficionado @okiechickenmama comes in. Her stroke of genius hit when she decided to make caddy canisters for her countertops that makes things easily accessible.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she did was buy a four pack of rolling planter caddies and zip tie them to woven baskets. She snagged hers at Target but you could definitely check the thrift store to see if you can score there. The key for it is to make sure the planter rollers are the same width as the baskets, this way everything looks natural and fits well. Once you zip tie the rollers to baskets, simply trim the tie and you'll have caddy canisters for half the price the ones fully built.

I love that you can store things like potatoes and gadgets to keep handy where you can slide it out, toss whatever you need in it and then roll it back. So simple, yet so genius.