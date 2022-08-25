This DIY Contour Gauge Is a Totally Game Changer

Have you ever set down to do something around your house only to find out that you don’t have the exact tool you need? Unfortunately, it has happened to a lot of us.

Luckily we have clever people out there who have come up with some pretty convenient, and occasionally really cool, workarounds for basic household chores or missing equipment.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Take Miguel Torres, for example! This creator has a knack for coming up with or recreating in an easy-to-understand way great household tips, and honestly we could spend at least a few hours going through his channel. But today, we are focusing on one handy recommendation in particular - the replacement of a missing contour gauge!

So contour gauges are something that you may, or may not, have handy just depending on how much home construction and improvement you do. These tools are typically used to measure odd shaped corners so that you can cut flooring or wood to match said corners. And while fairly cheap (so yes, commenters, we DO know that you could purchase these online!), maybe you need to cut something now and don’t have time to wait or run to the store.

Miguel’s handy tip is to use skewers and some corrugated cardboard to make your own. The small holes in the cardboard hold the skewers in place, and all you have to do is make sure all the holes are filled, then get to work! The skewers will slide out as you press them up against whatever corner or shape you are trying to work around, giving you a perfect measurement to work with. Then you only need to trace said shape onto whatever you are cutting out, and voila! Problem solved!

So what do you think? Handy tip, or would you rather just go ahead and purchase this tool off of Amazon? One might be a little bit easier, but where is the fun in that?