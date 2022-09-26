Skip to main content

Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

Ditch the idea that walls only look good covered in art.

Your home is a reflection of you - everything that you see and do is shown once again in how you design the spaces that surround you. Often if our minds are awhirl, then our homes are cluttered. Or if you like bright and bold things, then your house will match. This works in reverse too - the more you make your home fit you, the more at ease you will be in that space.

If you are looking for a simple and classy (and best of all, fairly cheap) way to make your home even cozier, then look no further than this TikTok creator’s DIY that lets you bring some history to your house!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Stacey, the creator of TikTok channel Green Valley Gable, focuses a lot on her daily life, which includes a lot of tips and tricks that she uses in her own country cottage farmhouse in the Appalachians. Her main focus appears to be comfort, on making her home as welcoming and inviting to herself and others as it can be. And we love it - just looking through her videos and you can already get a sense of her down-to-earth nature and her desire to nurture.

Today Stacey is covering one simple way that she was able to bring her ‘family’ into her home, even if that family may have long since passed on. If you’re lucky enough to have old pictures lying around, this may be the perfect DIY for you.

So what you will want to do is snag up those old photos (or copies of them, if you don’t want to mess up the originals), and take them over to an area where you can work with them. Next, find some vintage glass frames. You can usually find these at your local resale shop or similar, or even age up some newer picture frames so that they fit the look of your photos. Then post them up wherever you can - your walls, bookshelves, whatever area you like!

In the end, this is a cute and cozy way of making your house feel like a home and bringing past generations to life once more!

creepy baby doll
Article

Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

DIY trinket box
Article

These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

hand dipped candles
Article

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

spray painting wall
Article

Woman Uses a Potato To Make Cutest Accent Wall

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.