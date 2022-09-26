Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

Your home is a reflection of you - everything that you see and do is shown once again in how you design the spaces that surround you. Often if our minds are awhirl, then our homes are cluttered. Or if you like bright and bold things, then your house will match. This works in reverse too - the more you make your home fit you, the more at ease you will be in that space.

If you are looking for a simple and classy (and best of all, fairly cheap) way to make your home even cozier, then look no further than this TikTok creator’s DIY that lets you bring some history to your house!

Stacey, the creator of TikTok channel Green Valley Gable, focuses a lot on her daily life, which includes a lot of tips and tricks that she uses in her own country cottage farmhouse in the Appalachians. Her main focus appears to be comfort, on making her home as welcoming and inviting to herself and others as it can be. And we love it - just looking through her videos and you can already get a sense of her down-to-earth nature and her desire to nurture.

Today Stacey is covering one simple way that she was able to bring her ‘family’ into her home, even if that family may have long since passed on. If you’re lucky enough to have old pictures lying around, this may be the perfect DIY for you.

So what you will want to do is snag up those old photos (or copies of them, if you don’t want to mess up the originals), and take them over to an area where you can work with them. Next, find some vintage glass frames. You can usually find these at your local resale shop or similar, or even age up some newer picture frames so that they fit the look of your photos. Then post them up wherever you can - your walls, bookshelves, whatever area you like!

In the end, this is a cute and cozy way of making your house feel like a home and bringing past generations to life once more!