Woman Makes "Magic DIY Cream Cleanser" That Works On Almost Every Surface

If you enjoy cleaning but are also concerned about the ingredients, finding the right products is key. Especially products that are effective but produce zero waste, such as homemade cleaners using citrus peels. However, instead of buying or making a bunch of different cleaners, getting your hands on an all-purpose cleaner would be perfect.

TikToker Elnaz Hamai (@elnazhamai) created an all-purpose cream cleanser that you can use on almost everything in your home, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this? That simple!

All you need is an empty plastic bottle - such as a squeeze bottle for sauces you can get from the Dollar Tree, baking soda, dish soap - such as Dawn, and water.

You then combine 1 cup of baking soda with 1/4 cup of dish soap and 1/4 cup of water, mix it together, and pour it into the bottle, that's it.

You can use this on almost any surface, such as the sink, your stove, or even the toilet bowl - yes that's right!

We already know that baking soda is the queen of cleaning hacks, from mattress cleaning to grout brightening - it gets the job done. But let's not forget about baking soda's little helpers, such as white vinegar, citric acid, some dish soap, and of course essential oils.

As you might know by now, there are so many different cleaning hacks with household items that are less harmful, produce zero waste, and are effective. And the best part is most people already have them around their homes anyways.

If you don't have any baking soda around - you need to get your hands on some.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.