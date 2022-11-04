Skip to main content

Woman Makes "Magic DIY Cream Cleanser" That Works On Almost Every Surface

It’s genius!

If you enjoy cleaning but are also concerned about the ingredients, finding the right products is key. Especially products that are effective but produce zero waste, such as homemade cleaners using citrus peels. However, instead of buying or making a bunch of different cleaners, getting your hands on an all-purpose cleaner would be perfect. 

TikToker Elnaz Hamai (@elnazhamai) created an all-purpose cream cleanser that you can use on almost everything in your home, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this? That simple!

All you need is an empty plastic bottle - such as a squeeze bottle for sauces you can get from the Dollar Tree, baking soda, dish soap - such as Dawn, and water. 

You then combine 1 cup of baking soda with 1/4 cup of dish soap and 1/4 cup of water, mix it together, and pour it into the bottle, that's it. 

You can use this on almost any surface, such as the sink, your stove, or even the toilet bowl - yes that's right! 

We already know that baking soda is the queen of cleaning hacks, from mattress cleaning to grout brightening - it gets the job done. But let's not forget about baking soda's little helpers, such as white vinegar, citric acid, some dish soap, and of course essential oils. 

As you might know by now, there are so many different cleaning hacks with household items that are less harmful, produce zero waste, and are effective. And the best part is most people already have them around their homes anyways. 

If you don't have any baking soda around - you need to get your hands on some.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Fancy home
Article

This Home's Entryway Is an Introvert's Dream

White shirts
Article

Professional Dry Cleaner Shares THE Secret to Getting Your Whites Super White

air plant
Article

These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Christmas wrapping paper
Article

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

christmas tree collar
Article

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

shutterstock_1767257948
Article

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

trick or treaters
Article

Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.