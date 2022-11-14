People Are Obsessing Over These DIY Crochet Fairy Lights

The fairy aesthetic is gaining more popularity, it's charming, soft, and magical. In home decor, think soft twinkle lights, elegant flowers, light pastel with lots of soft greens and subtle pinks, sparkles, and magical prints.

Lifestyle and crafter @_itskenken_ teamed up with Michaels craft store to show us a DIY project that resembles fairy aesthetics to the T, and we are obsessed.

Her crocheted twinkly fairy lights are not a diy task for the faint of heart, they take serious crochet skill, time, and determination. To make her fairy garland lights she starts out with a strand of basic twinkle lights and then measures it out to know how many flowers and how many leaves to individually crochet. After completing her flowers and leaves she then crochets a light ombre green around the strand of the string lights, making sure to leave the lights exposed. After the strand is covered she then attaches her flowers, adding some around the lights making sure the light bulb is in the center, and crocheting the leaves throughout.

The end result is so precious; if you are a crocheter and a fairy aesthetic is your thing you should definitely try your skill at these fairy garland lights!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.