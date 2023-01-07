Woman Recreated $1,600 Rose Quartz Bowl With Her Own Crystals for Less Than a Quarter of the Price

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Crystals have become extremely popular in recent years. People have been sporting all kinds of unique rocks and stones such as quartz, amethyst, onyx, and citrine, in the form of home decor. With the increase of crystal purchases and the popularity the value of buying them has gone up immensely.

One of the most popular crystal themed home decor items is a rose quartz crystal bowl, the price tag matches the aesthetic of the bowl coming in at a whopping $1,600. This is quite the price to pay for a small bowl, which TikToker and DIY crafter @noellereyna realized, so she took it to the drawing board and crafted her own DIY crystal bowl and the results are stunning.

To make her bowl the woman first buys a very inexpensive glass bowl, she takes her larger crystal stones and breaks them up into smaller pieces and gets ready to assemble her crystal bowl. She uses a strong adhesive glue and starts at the bottom gluing the stones onto the bowl, picking pieces that fit well next to each other ensuring the glass bowl is well covered up.

Once dried her bowl is ready to use, inexpensive and beautiful!

