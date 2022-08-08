North Carolina Woman Comes Up With a Unique Way to Store Her Crystals

Collecting crystals is more than just hoarding a bunch a beautiful and colorful gemstones. For people who own crystals, these beautiful crystals offer unique meanings and healing powers depending on the ones in which you own and are even considered to be a type of alternative medicine.

Because of the prominent benefits it offers to those who own crystals and believe in their healing properties, you can just simply put them in a bucket or toss them around in your room— you have to be more careful with them. If you’re one of those people who like the idea of placing your crystals in the window sills but have pets or kids and are looking for a more safe way to store your precious gems, this idea from TikTok content creator and crystal boutique owner @arabellacrystals is a perfect and beautiful way to store your crystals!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she does is simply take a shadow box and fills it with her collection of crystals following a rainbow color scheme starting at the bottom of the box. The final look is gorgeous and is a stunning way to show off your crystal collection that also serves as a safe storage option if you live in a household with young children and pets.

What a beautiful way to unconventionally store your crystals while still having easy access to get to the one you need!