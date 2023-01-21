This Kmart Toy Gets DIY Makeover for Adorable, Personal Decor

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A parent's love for their child is an endless well of inspiration. Undoubtedly, it will continue to push you forward, even when you're old and gray. It's a beautiful thing to watch.

And when it comes to DIY projects, my favorite is when parents take something they've purchased at Kmart or another big-box store and make it their own with paint, markers, or other tools. It makes us smile every time!

Folks had some... strong opinions about this DIY keepsake. They loved the idea, but not the execution.

"You could've used light pastel colors." @abcd

"Why would you make it beige hahahahahahaa?" @Harriet

Some even quoted a popular social account @sadbeige known for its "sad beige" series.

"Sad beige toys for sad beige babies." @ashlyn

Others were charmed with the neutral tonality, arguing in support of the color choice.

"It’s a timeless piece of art, not a toy. Beige is cute." @Ashleigh Baron

Regardless of how you feel about the color choice, you can't deny that this is a precious keepsake.

We hope you've enjoyed this DIY rainbow toy makeover! If you want to create something similar, the process is pretty simple: grab a plain toy from Kmart or another store, paint it with your child's name and birthday (or any other words), and let it dry overnight.

The best part about this project is that it can be customized however you like -- use any color combination that fits into your home decor or favorite sports team colors!

