DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

We get it; sometimes, life is just messy! You’ve got places to go and things to do, and the last thing you want to worry about is organizing the small stuff in your life like, say, your desk… There is likely pencils scattered around, staple bits and push pins, even small notes and scraps of paper that you’ve kept because it has a phone number on it.

But luckily there is a simple hack you can do, today, to help get all that clutter back in line.

Now we all know that larger organizers can cost quite a pretty penny. Lucky, all this hack takes is a couple of Dollar Store items, and we have got Tami from Tamiscraftybits to thank! She found some cheap, stackable, clear trays at her local store and immediately figured out a use for them, thanks to only a little bit of super glue and a craft idea.

The idea behind this hack is to take several smaller (and cheaper) trays and turn them into a larger organizer by gluing the top of each removable tray to the bottom of the next, creating a stack that can be easily pulled apart for convenient storage. This way, instead of having to dig through drawers or clutter scattered everywhere, you have everything in a convenient location where you can move around easily if you want it out of sight.

Since this hack is so cheap and easy, you could probably find more ways of mixing and matching the organizer, such as getting smaller trays for the top and larger for the bottom, or even getting vertical trays to sit along the side. And go beyond just desks; this hack could work just as well with jewelry, bathroom essentials, or even crafting supplies. Honestly, this organizer idea is so versatile and can be used for just about any space, which is why we love it!