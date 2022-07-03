Skip to main content

DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

This has a lot of potential!

We get it; sometimes, life is just messy! You’ve got places to go and things to do, and the last thing you want to worry about is organizing the small stuff in your life like, say, your desk… There is likely pencils scattered around, staple bits and push pins, even small notes and scraps of paper that you’ve kept because it has a phone number on it.

But luckily there is a simple hack you can do, today, to help get all that clutter back in line.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now we all know that larger organizers can cost quite a pretty penny. Lucky, all this hack takes is a couple of Dollar Store items, and we have got Tami from Tamiscraftybits to thank! She found some cheap, stackable, clear trays at her local store and immediately figured out a use for them, thanks to only a little bit of super glue and a craft idea.

The idea behind this hack is to take several smaller (and cheaper) trays and turn them into a larger organizer by gluing the top of each removable tray to the bottom of the next, creating a stack that can be easily pulled apart for convenient storage. This way, instead of having to dig through drawers or clutter scattered everywhere, you have everything in a convenient location where you can move around easily if you want it out of sight.

Since this hack is so cheap and easy, you could probably find more ways of mixing and matching the organizer, such as getting smaller trays for the top and larger for the bottom, or even getting vertical trays to sit along the side. And go beyond just desks; this hack could work just as well with jewelry, bathroom essentials, or even crafting supplies. Honestly, this organizer idea is so versatile and can be used for just about any space, which is why we love it! 

assorted succulents
Article

This Succulent Roof Is the Coolest Looking Thing

2 hours ago
jewelry box
Article

Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

3 hours ago
shutterstock_1522529402
Article

DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on 'Useless' Dirt

3 hours ago
bright white shirt
Article

Here’s How to Get Your Whites Extra Bright Without a Drop of Bleach

6 hours ago
natural stain remover
Article

This All-Natural Stain Remover Is a Laundry Game-Changer

7 hours ago
wooden fence
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Paint Your Fence Interior Black

Jul 2, 2022
looking at home
Article

Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

Jul 2, 2022
Baby shower décor
Article

Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

Jul 1, 2022
woman putting on lipstick
Article

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

Jul 1, 2022
Person repairing window
Article

Maintenance Man ‘Offended’ Woman Show Him How to Do Something He Didn’t Know How to Do

Jul 1, 2022
Storm shelter
Article

Woman Buys Fully Constructed Storm Shelter for Less Than $9k

Jul 1, 2022
Dumpsters
Article

Woman Trash Picks a School Dumpster and What They Throw Away Is Infuriating

Jul 1, 2022
Red, white and blue flowers
Article

This Red, White and Blue Floral Arrangement Is So Perfect For the 4th of July

Jul 1, 2022
Summer table
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Beautifully Set The Table For the Summer Season

Jun 30, 2022
Mopping the floor
Article

This Cleaning Hack For Mopping Floors is Genius

Jun 30, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.