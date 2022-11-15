Woman Brilliantly Upcycles Produce Bags and Transforms Them Into Dish Scrubs

Have you ever got down to the final little piece of your kitchen scrubber that was so small you couldn’t quite clean your dishes with it? We have, and although we’re not always ready to trash it since it’s still an effective scrubber, it’s too small to use to actually keep around, so unfortunately, to the trash it goes.

In moments like this, it’s best to find a good hack and thankfully, we have found one. Courtesy of TikTok content creator rosemaryfairy involves using “trash” and transforming it into something useful. Take a look at the simple DIY below!

So to do this simple DIY, all she did was take apart the plastic netted produce bags from the store — you know, the netted bag that holds potatoes, oranges, lemons and so many other types of produce — and rolled the stringiest netted bags into a ball and placed it inside of another bag. She continues to do this, saving the best mesh shape bag for the outside of the DIY kitchen scrubber and once she gets to the desired size of the circular scrubber, she ties it up and is now able to use it to clean her dishes.

This is such great idea and we love her sustainable approach!

