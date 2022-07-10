Skip to main content

Run To Your Nearest Dollar Tree To Score This Inexpensive But Brilliant Photo Backdrop

What a great idea for budding photographers!

Have you been looking for some creative, yet cheap, products to use in your photography business? Maybe you need to set up some props without blowing all of your budgets but still want everything to look nice and cohesive.

Sure, you could blow some big bucks on props and backdrops (we’ve seen some of the prices for a simple backdrop, and can we just say ‘jeez’), but why? There are so many other places to spend your budget, from a better camera to lighting equipment or even digital retouching software! Luckily we’ve got a super simple hack you can use to get some great backdrops without dropping major bucks.

The creator and finder of this excellent hack comes to us from TikTok. Nicole Mantooth, aka @ABushelandPeckDesigns, shares a ton of creative stuff on her page, ranging from tumblers to wood signs and more, but today, it is her Dollar Tree find and the creative use she makes of this find that really wows us.

Through the video, Nicole directs us to a new home decor section in her Dollar Tree with some amazing peel and stick wall tiles or decals. Typically these decals would be used in the home as an alternative to wallpaper, but this creative lady saw another use for them instead.

Combining foam boards and the stick-and-peel wall decals, Nicole creates an amazing, simple, and stunning backdrop, all for less than $10. Now, Nicole uses this to create smaller backdrops for taking photos of her creations, but we could very easily see scaling this up for larger images. It still costs way less than getting a ‘real’ prop wall, meaning you could have more designs on hand at any given time. 

