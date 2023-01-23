Woman Turns Mini Dollar Store Crates Into Ultimate Countertop Caddy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Dollar Tree is the holy grail for all home DIY and crafters. People have long made some of the most wonderful crafts out of Dollar Tree items such as mushroom lamps made from bowls and cups, cake stands, peel and stick tile that transforms kitchens, and wall decor made from only supplies found at the Dollar Tree.

With the price of everything in the world going up, the Dollar Tree acts as the trusty steed for home decor. TikTok craft page @hometalk posted a video showing yet another genius DIY craft made of Dollar Tree supplies that will keep your organized and supply style.

The video starts out by the woman starting to assemble her table organization stations. She starts with eight little wooden crates bought from the Dollar Tree and glues them together in two packs. She then uses long wooden pieces that match the color of the crates and glues them to the sides of the wooden crates- with the crates evenly spaced apart and slightly angled.

The person in the video uses their organization station to stash crafting supplies, such as markers, pens, scissors, a hot glue gun, clips, and tape. Making a wonderful addition to the table surface!

