This DIY Dollar Store Organizer Is Both Cute and Functional

How often have you headed to your craft area only to leave it because you didn’t want to deal with the clutter and mess? If you are anything like us, this has probably happened once or twice (or maybe even more).

Luckily for us (and you), we have some clever crafters out there on TikTok who make organizing your crafts a breeze, and even fun, with some DIY Dollar Store organization gear! So run, don’t walk, and grab exactly what you need to make your own organizer on the cheap!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

DIYHolic on TikTok should soon become your new go-to for awesome, and usually fairly easy, DIY remedies for your everyday decorating and organizing needs. Today we are focusing solely on her Dollar Store organizer that is going to help get your crafts into tip-top shape.

The rotating peg board, which she shows off first along with most of her basic craft supplies, looks like something you would probably spend quite a pretty penny on if you bought it direct from the store. Luckily this creator shows us how she made her own for far, far cheaper.

You will start with two pairs of pegboards and attach them with adhesive stickers or hot glue if you want to go down that route. Stick the two sides together, then using some more adhesive stickers or hot glue, stack the two vertically. Next, you will get a Lazy Susan (commenters suggested finding one at Walmart for only five dollars), then scuff the bottom side of the lowermost pegboard and the interior of the plate before using Krazy Glue to connect those together as well.

And that is (mostly) it! DIYHolic also used some pegboard accessories to add a small shelf for her hot glue gun, but you can really mix and match various hooks and accessories to make this DIY 100% your own!