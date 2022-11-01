Man’s Dollar Store Idea Will Have You Spending Less Than $10 On High-End Looking Decor

If you're like me and love to decorate, you know that decorations - such as candles can become expensive. Sure, you could upcycle what you already have on hand - like empty wine bottles, which you could turn into candle holders. Or you can create something from scratch with the help of Michaels or the Dollar Tree.

As TikToker and DIYer Rob Rivera (@onthecheaptip) demonstrates in his video, if you need some fancy-looking centerpieces for your coffee table, you can just create them DIY-style.

They look great!

All that for under $10, far less than getting something similar looking off Amazon or Wayfair.

As you can see in the video, all that Rob bought from the Dollar Tree were two glass bowls, one small- and one tall glass, and river rocks. He also got some pillar candles.

The first step in turning these two bowls and glasses into some fancy decorations was to flip the glasses upside down. Next, Rob added some strong industrial glue, placed the glass bowl on top of the bottoms of the glasses, and let it dry. Then he filled them with river rocks and pillar candles but you can of course use different candles and something different to fill the bowl with. Such as blue rocks or foggy ones, you could also use some birdcage sand and add some sea shells. It all depends on what theme you are going with.

You could also change them for each season or the holidays, like the fall season and Halloween, or winter and Christmas. You can certainly go to town with this one.

