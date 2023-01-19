This HomeGoods-Worthy 2-Tier Tray Is Actually Just DIY Dollar Store Magic

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We have just the project for you if you've been looking for a way to create a beautiful serving tray! All you need is some supplies from your local dollar store, and you'll be able to make this gorgeous two-tier tray. It's so easy that even if you're not crafty, this project will still look impressive for everyday decor or your next party.





This is a project you can make your own. You can change the trays' colors, sizes, and shapes to suit your space. The key is to choose two different-sized trays that stack well together.

Folks were quick to share their appreciation for this DIY.

"That is awesome. I’ve always wanted a two-tier tray. I can’t wait to try this. Beautiful job distressing with the paint." @GenevieveV1976

"I love it!" @Blazemarie45

"This is awesome! I've never seen those at my Target! Thank you." @Neneg00se

This project is easy and inexpensive to make. You can use it for many things, like a gift or decor! This can work for displaying other items for everyday decor or for your next big party. Hosting is easier than ever with a two-tier tray like this.

The two-tier tray is a great addition to any kitchen. It is great for organizing and storing small items, as well as serving food at parties. This project is easy and inexpensive to make. You can use it for many things, like a gift or decor!

This project is easy and inexpensive to make. You can turn $10 in dollar store supplies into a beautiful two-tier tray. All you need are trays, mod podge, paint, and candle stick holders.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.