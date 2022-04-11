This 2-Step DIY Solar Deck Lantern Only Cost $2.50 to Make and It Is a Vibe

There is something straight up magical about spring and summer nights. For anyone lucky enough to have a deck or a porch to relax on in the summer evening, there is nothing better than enjoying the fresh air. But as the night approaches and the sun sets, sitting in the dark can be a little less charming. Sometimes the lack of outlets makes outdoor living at night tricky. Not to mention some of the lamps out there can get costly.

That's where TikToker Laryssa Meria comes in with this brilliant dollar store DIY hack.

All you need to do is grab one of those garden solar pathway lights and small clear vase. Simply remove the plastic stake and slip the light on top of it, with the solar panel out and the light inside. Hot glue and let it charge out on the deck. Suddenly those little vases become the perfect cordless lanterns and add a bunch of ambiance to your backyard.

If you're loving the idea but not the look , experiment with different vases, but be sure that the solar light fits the rims so your lamp doesn't become waterlogged in the event of a storm. Place them around tables for a soft glow and enjoy!