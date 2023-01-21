This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make

Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.

Cake stands are so versatile, not only can they be used to display glorious birthday, wedding, or graduation cakes, they can also be used to display many other goodies. For instance the beloved charcuterie board that is sweeping the social media nation, not only can you use a cake stand for it but it can elevate the look of your charcuterie spread. It can also be used to host goodies for a drink bar, adding height to your drink goodies.

Cake stands can be quite pricey, but like most things there's a dollar tree DIY hack for it, and TikToker @onthecheaptip found the perfect one for it, made out of materials from the dollar tree!

This cake stand is simple, modern, and very inexpensive!

To make the cake stand the man buys a large black shiny plate, a smaller plate of the same style, and a clear glass cup, he glues the clear glass cup onto the plate- onto the back of the plate. He then uses a sharpie and colors the bottom brim of the plate black to match the plate. The man glues the glass cup onto the bottom plate with the plate upside down so the top of the plate makes a strong base for the cake stand.

