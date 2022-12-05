Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Christmas Village Into Chic Christmas Decor for $7

The Christmas season is not only fun for hanging up some over-the-top decorations but also for creating some fun DIY projects. And the best places to find all the essentials are Michaels and of course, the Dollar Tree.

TikTok creator Kris Buckhout shares a super cute DIY Dollar Tree hack for under $7. Let's take a look!

I love the makeover they received! It looks so much better! These would go perfectly with those little colorful DIY Christmas trees.

The best part is that these are so easy to replicate. All you need is just some spray paint in whichever color you desire, and a bunch of Dollar Tree light-up plastic houses.

That's all.

However, TikTok had split opinions on this.

As one TikToker (@yogi20000) commented,

"Sad beige Christmas."

Beige might not be for everyone but I don't think it's a sad color. Do you?

Another person (@misstamara2021) wrote,

"It looks magical."

It certainly does!

And TikToker @ziggysocktopi posted,

"Thank you! I’m going to do blush pink! Love it! So beautiful."

Blush pink is also cute!

TikToker @plurpple also wrote,

"I bought these for my kids and now they have a cute village in their room. We left ours unpainted though. A great deal for $1.50 each!"

That is a bargain, indeed!

You could even reuse them for next year's Halloween decor, and get black, green, and purple spray paint to turn this Christmas village into a haunted Halloween attraction, as one TikToker suggested.

That's definitely one way to upcycle.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.