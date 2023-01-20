This Is a Sign to Run to the Nearest Dollar Tree to Get These Cute Little Crates for Your Tea and Spices

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Dollar Tree is great for a lot of DIY projects that are not only adorable, but budget-friendly and effortless. You can create a fancy-looking platter or an artsy vase.

TikTok account @hometalk shares another cute and useful hack from the Dollar Tree. Let's take a look!

These are so cute!

And so easy to make!

All you need to get are; these tiny crates, wooden circles, rectangle wooden signs or scrapwood, some paint, a marker, and some hot glue.

That's it.

You should be able to find everything you need, except the paint and hot glue, at your nearest Dollar Tree. And all other material can be found on Amazon, Home Depot, and Michaels.

Instead of regular paint for the wooden circles, you could use chalkboard paint. That way you can use a chalk marker and easily change the label if you want to switch things up a bit.

If you can't find any wooden circles, you can also get a chalkboard label sticker set, which would make this DIY project even easier!

Regarding the other paint, make sure to use paint specifically for wood that also comes with a primer.

After painting the crates and wooden signs, you glue them together, let them dry, add the labels, and your coffee and tea station is all set.

This - of course - would also work great for spices.

To hang this, you can use the rope from the wooden signs, glue it to the back and hang it with some nails to the wall, or you can also use command strips.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.