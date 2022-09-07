Woman Shares Her Biggest Home DIY Fail And It Is Hilarious

There's a good reason why an excellent handyman costs a good bit of money. Fixing things is difficult, and if you want to do it well, you should typically employ a professional. Or, at the very least, try and pay as much attention as you can to the project you are doing because you can literally never know when or how something will go wrong.

Unfortunately, despite some people's creativity and practicality, they occasionally fail to see the bigger picture. And they pay the price in wasted time, annoyance, and, hopefully, a little bit of laughter for us. See how this homeowner's humorous Do-It-Yourself project demonstrates how even a little bit of attention can go a long way.

Today, let’s take a look at poor Sky German. Now, Sky is a homeowner who is currently undergoing a huge house renovation project that has, for the most part, been going just fine. At least until she got it in her head that, rather than go out and buy a door, she’d make one herself.

Like many of us, she saw a beautiful idea on Pinterest and decided to run with it.

And for the most part, Sky does amazingly! The door looks to be coming together without any sort of issues, and in the end, you’ll be stunned by just how good it looks! Unfortunately, it isn’t the look of the actual door that is the fail here - it is how the door is put together.

Once the door is finished, Sky and her partner go to try to fit it into the door only to realize that it certainly does not fit. They try moving it, even flipping it, and jamming it into the jamb, but its no dice. Turns out poor Sky did a makeover on the wrong side of the door, meaning that gorgeous new piece? Totally doesn't work.

An unfortunate fail, but luckily one Sky (and we) can learn from!