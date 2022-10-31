Skip to main content

This Renter-Friendly Hack Will Give You the Slat Wall of Your Dreams

So easy and budget-friendly.

If you rent your home, chances are that heavy-duty makeovers are a no-go, as they leave cracks in the walls and take the landlord longer to renovate. Also, you could risk losing your deposit. However, home makeovers don't have to be overly complicated or damaging, as this TikToker demonstrates with her kitchen transformation

Oftentimes, you don't even need power tools for a DIY project. Don't believe me? Check out TikToker and DIYer Krystle Perkins (@perkinsonparkway) who shares an easy way to add a slat wall to your home, without the use of power tools.

That's just genius! All it takes are some slats or PVC lattice trim - which Krystle used -and some command strips. 

Well, you would also need some measuring tape and a tool to cut the trim, such as miter shears. The trim, cutter, and command strips can be bought either at Home Depot or Amazon. 

In another video, Krystle mentioned she first tried double-sided tape before she decided to go with the command strips instead, as they have a stronger adhesive but are also easily removable. The next steps involve measuring out the space between each trim, as well as the height from the baseboards to the ceiling. Then she added seven to eight command strips to each trim and attached them to the wall. 

If you want to create a slat wall instead, you can also add them closer together and paint the trim to make it look like wood, or use real slats. The best part about this DIY project; no power tools were needed nor walls were damaged. 

We love this hack!

