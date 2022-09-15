Skip to main content

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

Those colors are so vibrant!

Updating old and dull-looking furniture can be fun, especially adding feminine touches. For some people refurbishing furniture is just a hobby, for others, it's a side hustle or their primary source of income. Whichever category you find yourself in, there is always a new trick to learn when giving old furniture a makeover. 

TikToker @redesignwithprima demonstrates in her video how she turned this old dresser-desk into a Moroccan-inspired masterpiece. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this? So pretty! I love the color combo of the pink and gold accents for contrast. So much love and detail went into this makeover. What was used in the video is KACHA Modern Moroccan Stencil, Annie Sloan chalk paint in Capri Pink, gold foil, gold spray paint, Middy Transfer flowers, and stencil adhesive. All pretty easy to replicate. The best part is, that you don't have to sand down the service area, as chalk paint already has a rougher surface. As you can see in the video, you would start off by painting the piece of furniture first with chalk paint, and this brand comes with a great selection of colors, but the pink one certainly is a showstopper. Next, you need to transfer the stencil to whichever area you want to decorate by using the stencil adhesive, then you transfer the gold foil and carefully brush it to stay and anything extra will be brushed off. Then the Middy Transfers are being used for the desk area and some gold paint to fade out the frame, and voilà you got yourself a brand new piece of furniture. If you have a daughter, this would also be a fun project do to with your kiddo, as it reminds me a bit of vintage - but new - doll house vibes. 

You can, of course, use gold metallic spray paint to transfer the stencil, instead of foil, it would definitely save you some time. You can also play around with a different color scheme, like a baby blue and yellow could look cute as well. 

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

black kitchen countertops with boho farm aesthetic
Article

Woman Shows How To Easily Fix A Counter Top With The Help Of Amazon

Table centerpiece
Article

You Won’t Believe This Princess Centerpiece Was The Product Of The Dollar Tree

wallpaper
Article

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

painting old wood
Article

Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.