Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

Updating old and dull-looking furniture can be fun, especially adding feminine touches. For some people refurbishing furniture is just a hobby, for others, it's a side hustle or their primary source of income. Whichever category you find yourself in, there is always a new trick to learn when giving old furniture a makeover.

TikToker @redesignwithprima demonstrates in her video how she turned this old dresser-desk into a Moroccan-inspired masterpiece.

Would you look at this? So pretty! I love the color combo of the pink and gold accents for contrast. So much love and detail went into this makeover. What was used in the video is KACHA Modern Moroccan Stencil, Annie Sloan chalk paint in Capri Pink, gold foil, gold spray paint, Middy Transfer flowers, and stencil adhesive. All pretty easy to replicate. The best part is, that you don't have to sand down the service area, as chalk paint already has a rougher surface. As you can see in the video, you would start off by painting the piece of furniture first with chalk paint, and this brand comes with a great selection of colors, but the pink one certainly is a showstopper. Next, you need to transfer the stencil to whichever area you want to decorate by using the stencil adhesive, then you transfer the gold foil and carefully brush it to stay and anything extra will be brushed off. Then the Middy Transfers are being used for the desk area and some gold paint to fade out the frame, and voilà you got yourself a brand new piece of furniture. If you have a daughter, this would also be a fun project do to with your kiddo, as it reminds me a bit of vintage - but new - doll house vibes.

You can, of course, use gold metallic spray paint to transfer the stencil, instead of foil, it would definitely save you some time. You can also play around with a different color scheme, like a baby blue and yellow could look cute as well.