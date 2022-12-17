These DIY Driftwood Candle Holders Are So Dreamy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Found amongst every altar, set in the center of beautiful table scapes, perched on top of side tables, coffee tables, and on dressers is the elusive yet classic candlestick. Typically made up of beeswax or paraffin and standing tall candle sticks bring a warm ambient vibe to any room that they are placed in.

The most elegant of candles deserve a vessel that matches their nature; something dreamy and classy. Much like the DIY candlestick holders content creator @xo_marthaaaa created. Using one brilliant element; driftwood.

Starting with a small piece of driftwood that has been sprayed with a protective clear coat paint, the woman starts by carving out two holes, big enough for the candle stick holders to fit. She inserts the two delicate golden candlestick holders into the driftwood and secures them with glue. The woman then adds vintage chandelier crystals that she thrifted, and secure them snug in place- you could always use sentimental stones of your liking!

The final product is so dreamy and has total crystal witchy vibes.

