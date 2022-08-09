Woman Creates A Dry Erase Wall In Her Kitchen and It's Genius

There are plenty of ways to communicate with each other nowadays. There are phone calls, text messages, direct messages, face-to-face communication and more. While all of those are convenient and heavily used for everyday conversation, it’s not always the best form of communication for to-do lists.

When it comes to planning out your day or assigning chores to your kids, nothing beats the good old fashioned way of writing things down. This tried and true method is the best way to remind you of what needs to be done and is likely the most accountable method to ensure you complete your to-do list. So if you’re looking for more organization in your kitchen, might we suggest adding this dry erase wall? Courtesy of TikTok content creator @its.laurens.house, this simple DIY is perfect tackling kitchen chores and so much more!

In the quick video, she simply applies clear contact paper to her kitchen wall right next to her refrigerator and uses a dry-erase marker to create a to-do list before erasing it to show how simple this renter-friendly method is. What we love about this is you can use this dry erase wall to write down your to-do list, grocery list and meal planning wall, as well as the aforementioned use of assigning kitchen chores. Additionally, we love how this DIY dry erase wall doesn’t take up so much space, as opposed to a traditional, slightly bulky dry erase board.

Although, this is so simple and practically fool-proof, as some of her followers mentioned in the comment section, be careful not to write off the wall!