Woman Uses Painter Tape to Design Cool Geometric Shapes on Accent Wall

With a little bit of creativity, some paint, and painter's tape, you can totally upgrade your apartment, by creating a cool accent wall. You can absolutely go to town with it. And if painting an accent wall is not an option, maybe an accent wall made entirely of mirror tiles will do it?

TikTok account @hannah_drakeford_design from London, UK shares an easy way on how to create an accent wall that looks more like art, than wall paint. Let's check it out!

It looks pretty cool and somewhat trippy!

As seen in the video, all that's needed is painter's tape or frog tape - as this is less tacky - a bowl, or plate, a marker, and of course the star of the show - the paint of your choice!

Next, you'd decide on the design and shape. This creator used geometric shapes, such as triangles and circles. In order for the circles to look like actual circles, she used a plate and marker for some extra help and perfection.

And lastly, she painted the inside of the shapes.

That's it

If you don't want to create an accent wall with triangles and circles, you can also just do a checkered accent wall, with two different colors of paint. There are many options.

You can also do a wavy-wiggly accent wall.

And if you need some more inspiration on how to upgrade your apartment, you can check out her other videos.

