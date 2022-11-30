Watch As This Woman Turns Her Sink Into an ECO One

When it comes to DIY projects around the home, people come up with some creative ways to upgrade their dull and boring homes into fun and sanctuary little oases. While some people use animal skulls to add character to their bathroom sinks, others use nature to add some greenery.

TikTok account @5minute.decor.official demonstrates in their video, how to turn a sink into an ECO one, and the results are stunning!

Look at how pretty this looks! I guess if your bathroom theme is forest, this is more than fitting.

It's hard to tell what was used here, as it looks like some sort of moss. Apparently, chia seeds, water, and soil can have similar results.

Although it looks pretty, the TikTok community had split opinions.

One TikToker said,

"Yeah until it's growing down your drain. Good luck."

Another person commented,

"Not every idea is a good idea..."

True.

Some wondered if the creator would call a gardener or a plumber if issues occur.

Good question.

Although it looks fun - like you are washing your hands in the forest - it might not be the most practical, as it could attract unwanted pests. And who wants that in their home?

Maybe it is better to just start a moss garden in a safe environment, such as a terrarium. You can get moss garden kits online and that way, you won't clog your bathroom pipes.

However, to each their own.

I would be afraid the moss would grow out of control and my home will eventually disappear in moss.

