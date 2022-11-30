These Tiny DIY Fairy Houses Would Make for Adorable Holiday Gifts

Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is over and the Christmas holiday is approaching, the stress of preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast is over and the anxiety of finding the perfect gift for family and friends is now upon us. If you’re one of the people who struggle with trying to find the best gift for some of your favorite people, you’re not alone — we know exactly how it feels to not know what to get someone a gift that’s both meaningful and inexpensive.

Thankfully, TikTok content creator @maryinthefairyland creates the cutest DIY fairy houses that can make a great holiday gift for those on your list!

Not only are these fairy houses easy to DIY, but they’re also so cute! What makes this gift even more special is that it’s a DIY and if you choose to do this, this homemade gift will make just about anyone smile with how creative it is.

We especially love how this nostalgic gift takes us back to our childhood of playing with clay and popsicle sticks, all while paying homage to the fairies we grew up believing in!

