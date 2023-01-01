This DIY Fake Cake Jewelry Box Belongs In Every Glam Girls House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Inside every glam girl's house you can be certain to find two things… the color pink blasted on almost everything, and over the top decor. Decor so over the top it looks like a mirror made out of disco balls, faux pipe cleaner flower bouquets, or extra long show stopping wall sconces.

Glam girl herself and DIY crafter @pineapple_princess_tok posted a video to TikTok showing off her DIY fake cake jewelry box, so over the top girly and realistic, every glam girl needs one in their homes.

For the base of the jewelry box the woman uses a classic light baby pink plastic heart jewelry box. She mixes white Patch n Paint in a plastic cup with orange paint and fills a frosting piping bag with it. Using the piping bag attached with a decorative tip the woman starts piping on the “frosting” adding a cute border at the bottom and decorative borders on the top. She intermixes the orange “frosting” with plain white.

She uses cute crafting pearls to add a glam touch, placing them on different areas of the cake. Once the cake has been fully “frosted” the woman then adds large white globs of the putty on top of the cake and uses little plastic stemmed cherries to add the final ‘cherry on top’ touch to her glam DIY fake cake jewelry box!

