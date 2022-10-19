Skip to main content

This Adorable DIY Centerpiece Is Total Fall Goals

Best of all, it's all from the Dollar Store

Need a quick and easy fall DIY idea? Something to spruce up your home and get it ready for all those visitors and activities that autumn has to bring? Well, we have just the thing for you in this quick and easy Dollar Store DIY!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Rachel Clark lovingly creates a ton of DIY decor, all for us followers to recreate and use in our own homes! Today she’s covering the perfect fall-themed centerpiece and, best of all, all of the items that she used came directly from the Dollar Store! That means no dropping a ton on something so cute, making it a near-perfect DIY in our opinion!

So what she gathered together for this DIY was two wooden boxes, a pair of wooden spatulas, some wooden dowels, a bit of foam that will fit into the bottom of the boxes, and some fall-themed flowers! Gather everything together in an open space and follow these simple directions to get your own centerpiece!

Start off by gluing the two boxes together on the short end, then glue the spatulas with the handles pointing upwards on the inside of each outer edge of the box. The dowel should slide perfectly in through the hole on the handles of each and glue that in place as well. Rachel then adds some paint and gives the entire piece a distressed look, which you can do as well or skip depending on what look you are going for.

Finish the look off by adding the craft foam to the bottom of each box, then arrange your flowers using that as your base! You can also add small necklaces or nick-nacks that also evoke fall, whatever works best for you! 

plant table
Article

This Glass Table Turned Garden Is Total Plant Parent Goals

shutterstock_621433376
Article

Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_622530107
Article

If You’re Tired Of Flowers, This DIY Wedding Centerpiece Is Perfect

shutterstock_1962169618
Article

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

Bathroom
Article

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

shutterstock_224194651
Article

Woman Does Unique Pattern On the Front Door and It’s Changing the Way We Think About Exteriors

watering plants
Article

Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life

90s style
Article

Woman Takes TikTok On Tour of her In-Laws 90s Time Capsule Bathroom

scheming man
Article

Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly

Woman cleaning
Article

Husband Secretly Hires Cleaning Ladies and Tries to Pass It Off As His Own Handy Work

shutterstock_690469831
Article

This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

little girl painting a wall
Article

Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

peel and stick
Article

To Change Up The Look Of Your Stairs All You Need Is One Simple Hack

cleaning dust
Article

For Anyone Freshly Starting Out On Their Own, These Cleaning Tricks Are Life-Savers

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.