This Adorable DIY Centerpiece Is Total Fall Goals

Need a quick and easy fall DIY idea? Something to spruce up your home and get it ready for all those visitors and activities that autumn has to bring? Well, we have just the thing for you in this quick and easy Dollar Store DIY!

Rachel Clark lovingly creates a ton of DIY decor, all for us followers to recreate and use in our own homes! Today she’s covering the perfect fall-themed centerpiece and, best of all, all of the items that she used came directly from the Dollar Store! That means no dropping a ton on something so cute, making it a near-perfect DIY in our opinion!

So what she gathered together for this DIY was two wooden boxes, a pair of wooden spatulas, some wooden dowels, a bit of foam that will fit into the bottom of the boxes, and some fall-themed flowers! Gather everything together in an open space and follow these simple directions to get your own centerpiece!

Start off by gluing the two boxes together on the short end, then glue the spatulas with the handles pointing upwards on the inside of each outer edge of the box. The dowel should slide perfectly in through the hole on the handles of each and glue that in place as well. Rachel then adds some paint and gives the entire piece a distressed look, which you can do as well or skip depending on what look you are going for.

Finish the look off by adding the craft foam to the bottom of each box, then arrange your flowers using that as your base! You can also add small necklaces or nick-nacks that also evoke fall, whatever works best for you!