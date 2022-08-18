These Dollar Tree DIY Faux Wall Planters Are Stunning and So Easy To Do

Plants are a cheap and sure way to elevate your home’s décor. However, if you’re unfamiliar with taking care of plants then you may be surprised to know that they can get pretty expensive depending on a variety of factors including the plant’s height, width, the species of the plant and so much more. Because of this, the last thing a person unfamiliar with caring for plants would want to do is spend so much money on a plant and not know how to properly care for it.

If this sounds like you, but you yearn to have the stunning plant aesthetic in your home, then this DIY project from TikTok content creator @knapptime_crafts is perfect for you!

Purchasing the planter containers from Target, she spray painted them black and allowed them a little time to dry before adding floral foam and faux succulent plants and moss. To finish the easy DIY, she simply used command strips to hang them on her patio wall. The finished planters look stunning and is so easy to do no matter your skill level! Unsurprisingly, her followers were just as impressed with this simple DIY as we are and gushed about these cute planters all throughout her comment section.

Not only do we love how stunning these faux planters are, we especially love how versatile they are since they can be hung both outside and inside your home!