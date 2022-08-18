Skip to main content

These Dollar Tree DIY Faux Wall Planters Are Stunning and So Easy To Do

This DIY is perfect for those who don't have a green thumb

Plants are a cheap and sure way to elevate your home’s décor. However, if you’re unfamiliar with taking care of plants then you may be surprised to know that they can get pretty expensive depending on a variety of factors including the plant’s height, width, the species of the plant and so much more. Because of this, the last thing a person unfamiliar with caring for plants would want to do is spend so much money on a plant and not know how to properly care for it.

If this sounds like you, but you yearn to have the stunning plant aesthetic in your home, then this DIY project from TikTok content creator @knapptime_crafts is perfect for you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Purchasing the planter containers from Target, she spray painted them black and allowed them a little time to dry before adding floral foam and faux succulent plants and moss. To finish the easy DIY, she simply used command strips to hang them on her patio wall. The finished planters look stunning and is so easy to do no matter your skill level! Unsurprisingly, her followers were just as impressed with this simple DIY as we are and gushed about these cute planters all throughout her comment section.

Not only do we love how stunning these faux planters are, we especially love how versatile they are since they can be hung both outside and inside your home! 

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

compost
Article

Woman Shows How She Made a Space-Saving Composting Tower

cluttered kitchen
Article

Try These Simple Swaps To Help You Clear Up Clutter In Your Kitchen

Plant eater plant
Article

Wisconsin Woman Transforms Pumpkins Into Giant Plant Eaters And We’re Obsessed

woman crafting
Article

Woman Makes the Cutest Swing Shelves for Just $4

changing door
Article

Man Shares How You Can Change the Vibe of Your Room With One Small $20 Renovation

hanging curtains
Article

For Anyone Who Needs Privacy But Has an Awkward Window That Can’t Hang a Curtain, This Trick Is For You

shutterstock_1868216278
Article

Take a Virtual Tour Of a Totally Untouched 1950s Home

pumpkin candle
Article

These DIY Pumpkin Candles Are So Perfect For The Fall Season

painting wall
Article

This Painter's Hack Using Tape Is Absolute Gold

faux stone planters
Article

Texas Woman Transforms Recycled Cardboard Box Into An Expensive-Looking Planter And We're Impressed

shire inspired
Article

There Is an Office That Looks Like the Shire from Lord of the Rings and Truly It Is Spectacular

cleaning, hand
Article

Woman’s Hilarious Advice for Keeping Your House Spotless Is Spot On

pool noodles
Article

DIY Maven Uses Pool Noodles To Create Comfortable Living Room Chair and We're In Love

pride flag
Article

“Old” Neighbor’s Reaction to Couple’s Pride Flag Is Just Perfect

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.