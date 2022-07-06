Skip to main content

DIY Maven Easily Creates Tabletop Fire Bowls and We're Amazed

This is perfect for summer hangouts

Summer is the perfect season to spend time outdoors swimming in the pool, tending to your garden and of course hosting soirées with family and friends. Of course if you plan on entertaining guests, you’ll need to make sure that your home is complete with the summer must-haves — good food, a great music playlist, fun games and a furnished outdoor area.

No matter if you’re entertaining in your backyard, a rooftop, or a patio, no summer gathering is complete without a fire pit. The only downside for people who live in an apartment and have limited space, is that it’s impossible to do a traditional fire pit; however, it’s still possible to have a similar option thanks to this video from TikTok creator @comestayawhile. She shows us how to easily create the cutest tabletop fire bowls which are perfect for any sized space, but especially patios!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the quick video (which is a correction to a previous video she uploaded), she simply took a bowl she bought from the Target dollar section, filled it with sand and then placed pebbles on top of the sand. In the center of the big bowl is a fire bowl table canister that she purchased from Amazon and is actually where she pours in rubbing alcohol to start the mini fire pit.

If you decide to do this, be cautious and sure to use non-flammable supplies.

It’s so cute and perfect for the summer! 

