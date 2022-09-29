First Time Home Owner Fail Equals Hilarious Video

We have never said that DIY repair is easy. In fact it can be a hard and thankless task, but a lot of us try and do it to save a couple of bucks. Unfortunately it also has the potential to go wrong - really wrong. And while we can sit back and laugh at a few of these funny fails, we also have quite a bit of sympathy for those who have come across a DIY hurdle that they kind of just fell over onto their faces after.

Take this one woman who thought that she’d take the bull by the horns and fix her sink problem, only to find out that maybe she should have just hired someone to do it instead!

Alix, of Alixtakesabite, is a first time home owner meaning that she is coming up across a lot of problems that she has never really had to face before. And how many of us have done the same? You move out of the dorms or an apartment where maintenance is on standby and suddenly you have to unclog a toilet or drain all by yourself.

It can be alot, but most of us can get there eventually.

Poor Alix tried to do the same thing when it came to fixing a tiny leak at the back of her sink. She propped up her phone, got out her tools, and sat down to start unscrewing the hose and see where the problem was. Of course that was when things went all wrong, horribly wrong.

She (and her phone) instantly start getting sprayed in the face with water. Luckily it wasn’t the toilet, but still. Not fun!

You see, Alix had turned off the valve so that there shouldn’t have been water still running. Unfortunately rather than take the hose off she accidentally wound up removing the valve, meaning that all that water that was still in the lines got shot everywhere.

Luckily it was a simple mistake and it didn’t wind up flooding her bathroom! It is also something we can all learn from as well!