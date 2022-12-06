Watch as This Woman Turns Her Bathroom Into Flaming Art

If you love creating art and DIY projects around your home, why not combine the two? That's right. Instead of giving your home just a paint job, why not create accent walls with it to add some character? It's still renter-friendly, as long as it isn't a graffiti mural.

TikTok creator Jebend Murphy did something similar and created an accent wall, with a little bit of a different design in mind. Let's take a look!

Apparently, her bathroom inspiration came from the Bratz Dolls, who knew?

It looks pretty cool! I love the flames, as well as the color combo of lilac and pink, which reminds me of this accent wall.

The first step of this project was to create some templates for the flames, as well as create the arch and paint it purple and pink, and fill in the flames. In part 2, she added some red highlights around the flames to make them pop more, She also used tiles stickers from eBay but you can also find these on Amazon. And lastly, she added the mirror.

TikTok loved this transformation but wasn't a fan of the mirror or the Bratz Dolls theme, according to the comments section.

As one TikToker @geminiblondebby wrote,

"This is amazing but the mirror choice is hurting my soul."

Ouch, that bad?

Another TikToker (@seattlekissed) posted,

"*saves in my home ideas folder."

I am also taking notes!

And TikToker @gorgonglare said,

"This looks AMAZING."

Agreed!

