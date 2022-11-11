This Easy DIY Floating Christmas Garland Will Elevate Your Holiday Décor

We know a lot of folks are anxious for the return of the Christmas holiday and we’re right there with you! That’s why we're back again with some more DIY Christmas decorations — this time courtesy of the Boston DIY queen @the_avantgarde.

Not only is this DIY so cute and easy to do, but it’s quite inexpensive depending on your style and it’s renter-friendly, too!

To do this easy DIY, all you need are a few supplies including PVC (she was able to purchase 8-feet for under $5!), some hot glue, fishing lines, clear tape, command hooks (to make this DIY renter-friendly) or screws, a saw and potentially a miter box to cut the PVC evenly (totally optional, but also quite helpful) and of course your choice of garland. She cut the PVC to create a rectangle and looped the fishing line around each four corners and hung the fishing line from the ceiling using screws (or command hooks if you’re renting) and finished the easy DIY by using tape to attach the garland to the floating centerpiece.

The DIY garland center piece is so beautiful, lightweight, easy to do and is perfect minimalist décor for the holiday season.

