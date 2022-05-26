Skip to main content

Woman’s DIY Floral Crown Is Super Easy to Recreate

She looks like a fairy queen!

Summer has to be one of the best times of the year. Allergies are at bay, we have more time to spend with family and friends thanks to the holidays and the weather usually calls for more outside activities. Another plus for the summer season- the abundance of beautiful flowers blooming everywhere. With so many flowers blooming on the sides of the roads to open fields and our own personal gardens, it’s so tempting to pick them and use them as lovely decor in our homes. However besides simply picking them and placing them in a vase, you can also use them as an accessory to wear.

If you’re wondering how to wear flowers as an accessory, TikTok user @jacquelinecx0 shows us exactly how to do that by making these gorgeous floral crowns with flowers from her own garden!

Isn’t it simply gorgeous?! Using the long-stemmed dandelions as a base was so creative and the feed-in method she used to create the floral crown looks so easy to do. We love how she added an extra pop of color by adding in violets and ground ivy. The final look is so dreamy and just in time for all of the festivals, weddings and concerts this summer. We can’t wait to try and recreate this for ourselves!

