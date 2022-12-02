This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning

Christmas season is in full swing and has many people anxious about celebrating the holiday with their loved ones, hosting holiday festivities and of course decorating for the occasion. All across social media, we’ve seen people bring out the garland, dust off their vintage ornaments and even dress their plants, but this most recent Christmas tree decoration has to be at the top of the list of our favorite Christmas decorations this year.

Courtesy of Instagram content creator @dayybella, this beautiful one-of-a-kind Christmas tree is made of bright colorful flowers and we’re absolutely in love with its’ uniqueness!

How beautiful is this Christmas tree she put together for one of her clients?! We love how the flocked, pre-lit tree has an ombre effect incorporating flowers with bright colors of light and dark blues, purple, pink, red, orange and yellow. It’s a beautiful unique twist on a traditional Christmas tree and we’re in awe of its’ beauty!

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section are just as impressed with this unorthodox tree, too! But the most important comment and approval came from the client herself, @therealkylesister who shared how much she’s in love with her custom floral Christmas tree.

The stamp of approval from the actual client is always nice and judging by the comments, we won’t be surprised if we see a lot more stunning floral trees on our timelines.

