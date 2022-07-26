Skip to main content

Woman Creates Adorable Flower Wall With Simple Dollar Store Items

Okay, but how is this SO adorable?

Does your bedroom need a little sprucing up? Or do you maybe have an accent wall that is lacking a little on the accent side of things? We’ve got a brilliant, cute, and super simple DIY hack you can do with Dollar Store items and create a beautiful flower wall for cheap!

Elizabeth Flores, and what a fitting name, is our crafty DIY’er, and she has come up with a brilliant method for creating flower walls fitting for any Instagram selfie and beyond. The idea can also be made relatively renter friendly with a few simple changes, which is another point in its ‘must-try’ favor!

So your first step is to gather up what you will need, including Command strips (or something similar), and a bunch of fake flowers. This step is where you can save a lot of money by buying buckets of fakes at your local dollar store. And really, go crazy! While Elizabeth created a slightly more sparing wall, you could easily add a full on bouquet or forest as long as you have the time and patience!

Pull apart your fake flowers into small sprigs (or stems), and cut the stick-ons into smaller sections, applying them to the main weight-bearing area of each sprig. We suggest putting it under the flower or leaves, as this will help mask the stickies when looking at it straight on, and don’t try and put anything too heavy or too large up, as the point of this is to not have giant stickers all over your walls.

You can also add a few accents, like Elizabeth did with some cut out butterflies, or just add more flowers as you go along. Eventually you will wind up with an absolutely gorgeous flower wall that others will be begging to come to take pictures in front of, or which you can change up over time to add in new accessories or colors! 

