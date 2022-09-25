Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

If you are on a budget, you look for creative ways to decorate your home and make it worth every penny. Whereas some projects seem easy, others could be a bit tricky. But as TikTok has shown us, where there is a way - there is a will.

TikToker Kris Buckhout (@kris_buckhout) sets a good example, as she demonstrates in her video that all you really need to fake something to look real, is a can of spray paint.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Pretty cool end results. All you need is a planter or a vase, some fake plants - in this case just the plant leaves also known as foliage, and some paint. Spray paint that this. Kris used some matte black and eggplant on top to give it some contrast and placed it in a tall clay vase. All this can be thrifted. You could also use metallic spray paint, such as gold or rose gold. There is just something fancy yet rustic about branches or leaves covered in metallic colors. You could also just add a little bit of gold spray paint to the black and eggplant to add some accents. Also, instead of buying fake foliage, you could of course use a real branch with leaves from your garden. However, you might have to preserve it in a layer of epoxy resin first, before you paint it to make it last longer.

Either way, this project is by far one of the easier and budget-friendlier ones out there.