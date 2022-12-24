Mom and Daughter Make Beautiful Wreaths With Foraged Vines

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

In the summer it's so pretty seeing all the climbing vines growing up all the tall cascading trees, the vines- typically english ivy, or muscadine vines- have big lush green leaves and grow fast and strong. These vines are oh so pretty and lush but they are harmful for the trees. Large ivy and muscadine vines can constrict trunk growth and injure the tree's bark which can create entry sites for pests and disease.

Mom and TikTok content creator @azurefarm helps to eliminate the damaging ivy each holiday season from the trees on her property and makes some pretty neat things from the vines with her young daughter.

The mom and daughter duo go out on their property and forage for wintered muscadine vines. They pull them from the ground, wrapping them in a circle matching the desired size they want their wreath to be. They keep collecting the vines, wrapping them around the circle until it's reached its full thickness. The woman makes wreaths that are small, medium, and large, all hanging in neat places, adding a gentle earthy touch.

This is a great idea for protecting trees on their property and destroying an invasive vine, all while making a cute decorative item for the home.

