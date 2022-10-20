Skip to main content

Vermont Woman Makes DIY Tapestry Framed Art To Cover Electric Panel and It's Stunning

...and honestly so easy to do

We all need electric panels in our homes to make the house function, but one of the worst things about electric panels is when they’re in the most obvious spots in your home. Rather than being tucked away in the garage if you have one, or hidden in a closet, electric panels are sometimes located in plain sight on a wall in your living room, making it an eye sore.

However, instead of accepting the location of the huge electronic panel, TikTok content creator @graceful_designs_diy created beautiful framed art using a tapestry and we’re in awe of how beautiful it is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create this DIY, she purchased some crown molding and created a picture frame after doing a little measuring and cutting. She then spray painted the DIY frame in a beautiful gold color before spray painting over that with a bronze color to give it that pretty antique look that also perfectly complemented her fabric tapestry. To finish off the DIY, she simply glued the frame together. laid the tapestry over the frame, pulled tight on the large fabric piece and stapled it into the frame before trimming off the access tapestry she didn’t use and hanging it on the wall covering the large electric panel.

We not only love how beautiful this DIY project turned out but also appreciate that she’s still able to easily access the electric panel. How innovative and renter-friendly!

woman painting mural
Article

Mom Uses Projector to Paint Coolest Anime Wall for Kid, Proving Anyone Can Make a Mural

Dracula
Article

TikToker Recruited Help Finding a Cute Dracula Statue for Very Important Reason

Disco ball
Article

Woman Motivates Herself to Stay Nicotine Free By Rewarding Herself With Tiny Disco Balls

dining set
Article

Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

woman sanding
Article

Crafty Queen Concocts Great Way to Keep Mess From Sanding Contained

plant table
Article

This Glass Table Turned Garden Is Total Plant Parent Goals

shutterstock_336760241
Article

This Adorable DIY Centerpiece Is Total Fall Goals

shutterstock_621433376
Article

Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_622530107
Article

If You’re Tired Of Flowers, This DIY Wedding Centerpiece Is Perfect

shutterstock_1962169618
Article

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

Bathroom
Article

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

shutterstock_224194651
Article

Woman Does Unique Pattern On the Front Door and It’s Changing the Way We Think About Exteriors

watering plants
Article

Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life

90s style
Article

Woman Takes TikTok On Tour of her In-Laws 90s Time Capsule Bathroom

scheming man
Article

Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.