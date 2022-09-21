DIY Fridge Hack Will Save So Much Space

When it comes to cleaning your kitchen, what is it that you dislike the most? Right! Cleaning out the fridge! Especially if you live with more than one person. For some reason, the fridge always gets dirty the fastest, especially condiments. It's usually a sticky mess. Staying organized is one way to combat messes, but how to organize your fridge, you ask? With finds from the Dollar Tree.

TikToker @theraykingsquad knows all too well what a sticky situation a fridge-clean-up can be and came up with an easy Dollar Tree solution, which she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This place is the answer to all household mishaps. Look at what a difference these little condiment bottles can make! Not only in an aesthetic way but also practical. Another bonus point is that you'll have so much more space in your fridge. But before you begin with the transition, the fridge needs to be cleaned first. You can use warm water and some dish soap or white vinegar and warm water. Either way, it will clean out the sticky gunk, give it some shine, and a fresh smell. Then the fun begins with transferring all condiments into these little sauce bottles. Make sure to use a funnel, otherwise, it will be messy. And last but not least, the bottles have to be labeled and dated.

This hack is so easy but most importantly, it won't break your bank, and the best part is you will have less of a mess, and your kids will have fun using those bottles instead. Sounds like a win-win to me.