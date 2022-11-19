Couple Transforms Fridge and We Can’t Stop Looking

No other kitchen appliance sticks out like a sore thumb than a large basic white, black, or stainless steel fridge sitting in the middle of your kitchen, especially if you just remodeled your kitchen or your fridge is in an awkward spot. Many people choose to make a cabinet specially fitted for their fridge or tuck it away in a butler pantry or have it inserted into a wall.

If you don't have the ability to store your fridge in a more hidden way you may have thought about your solutions, which is slim to none. One couple @clutchyourpearls took to TikTok their genius way of transforming their once bland white fridge into a kitchen centerpiece, and we love it!

For their DIY fridge makeover the couple choose to use contact paper to apply to the surface of their fridge. They used a dark forest green wallpaper to first wrap the sides and bottom front of the fridge, and pressed it down with a squeegee to get all the air bubbles out and create a uniform smooth fit. To add an accent wall onto the fridge and break up the dark green, the couple lay a fun printed wall paper to the top front of the fridge with florals and wildlife blasted on it. The couple add gold handles- that are actually towel rods- onto the front of the door for a pop of shine and glamor.

As their caption hash tag reads “#ballingonabudget” we couldn't agree more, this fridge makeover is cost friendly and absolutely balling!

