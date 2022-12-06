Seattle Man Makes It Easy to Ditch Blinds With This Window Privacy Hack

When we’re looking for our next home space, one of the biggest features we tend to notice right away is if whether or not we have a good view. For those people whose views consist of calming waters or a beautiful garden full of fresh flowers and greenery, you may not feel the urgent need to install blinds or put up curtains to ensure privacy, however, if you’re a person whose direct vantage point is your neighbors window, then you may feel the complete opposite.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @chavezzharper. While he has huge gorgeous windows, his view consists of his neighbors’ apartments and rather than put up curtains, he came up with an easier way to cover his windows.

For this simple window privacy hack, all he did was simply use a can of Rust-oleum “Frosted Glass” spray paint to apply all over the windows. It’s so simple and is a great alternative for people who don’t want to go through the hassle of installing blinds or putting up curtains.

As he mentioned in his caption, if you choose to do this simple hack, be sure to open your windows and wear a mask.

We love how this hack is aesthetically pleasing, renter-friendly, easy to apply and of course provides peace of mind while ensuring privacy.

