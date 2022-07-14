Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

Have you been looking for a cute and easy way to update your garden without spending a ton? Wood prices are high right now, so you might have been thinking of using pallet wood for fencing, or figuring out some other nifty DIY hack, but today we’ve got an especially good garden border idea for you!

This idea came to us through the DIY’ers and TikTok duo at KJG_Home. This pair does a lot of interesting and up-scale home renos and DIY’s that can help make your house and garden look like a million bucks without having to shell out the extra cash.

The idea behind this hack is to create a border for your garden using some rather non-traditional means. You will need a few items, including some power tools unless you want to go really old school, and a little bit of know how but at the end you’ll have a gorgeous looking garden border fit for any upscale neighborhood.

You will want to start off by concreting in several large fence posts at various heights and intervals (the video has the specifications for the pair’s own backyard), then lay down some weed-proof membrane and a waterproof sheet. This pair will not only help ensure that your border lasts instead of succumbing to wood rot, but also can give you a handy ‘backing’ so it looks a little more up-scale.

Treated roof battens (something we didn’t even necessarily know existed) are then used to create the bulk of the border. They are cut to size and laid down between the posts before being nail-gunned into place. This step is FAR easier with two (or even three) people, as you will want a little space in between each vertical baton. A little more trim work, some paint, a bit more finish work and voila! You’ve got a gorgeous garden border that will be the talk of the neighborhood, all for far less than you’d expect!