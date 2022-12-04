Gardner Shares Two Simple Trellis Systems That Are Easy and Space Saving

Depending on your region, you can start growing beans now or soon!

Depending on your region it is almost time to get planting. With areas that typically see scorching hot springs and summers, winter is the only time of year they can get planting with colder temp loving vegetables. Kale, spinach, rhubarb, cabbage, bunchy lettuce varieties, broccoli, cauliflower, and peas are all prime examples of crops that should be going into the ground soon.

A fellow gardener @jerrasgarden posted a video to TikTok, a video showing all warm climate gardeners a few ways to set up trellises so you can get your climbing peas in the ground and look forward to harvesting in the coming months!

Using two large green fence post stakes on each side of the garden bed the woman uses a PVC pipe fitting T with a smaller rod connecting the two and hanging from the top rod the woman strings a square netting from the top to the bottom, acting as a climbing net for the peas.

Her second trellis uses the same large garden posts and attaches a wide netting to it, for strength she uses a plastic spindle with a larger twine connected to it. Starting with the twin stretched from the spindle all the way to the ground the woman ties it to a thick stocky part of the plant. As the plant grows taller the woman wraps the twine around the spindle and keeps tight tension on the twine and the plant.

All of us cold climate gardeners are very eager to get our hands back in the soil, so you warm weather gardeners, enjoy it for us in the meantime!

