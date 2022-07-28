This U.K. Woman's Improvised Garlic Rack Hack Is Genius

Growing your own crops requires a lot of patience, skills and knowledge. You have to know how and when it’s best to grow certain fruits and vegetables throughout the year as well as have the patience to wait for the harvest.

Thankfully, there are quite a few crops that are easy to grow, garlic being one go them. While it does take a while for garlic to grow, the uses and benefits of it definitely make it worth the wait. However, if you struggle with growing garlic or are looking for tips to make the growing process easier for you, social media is a great resource. Recently Instagram content creator and U.K. gardener queenofseed recently shared her genius hack that she uses to help her garlic dry and her followers love it!

SEE IMAGE HERE

As seen in the photo, the gardener simply used a baking rack to dry her garlic after thoroughly cleaning all of it. While this bakers rack from Amazon may not be the exact same size as hers, it may still serve as a great option! In addition to providing this genius drying hack, she also provided additional garlic growing tips including not being tempted to plait too early so you can avoid having your bulbs rot if they’re not dried properly and letting them get sun baked for a few days before hanging them somewhere dry with good airflow and away from direct sunlight so the the bulbs will cure fine.

Of course, her followers in the comment section loved this hack and appreciated the extra tips she provided.

Here’s to a happy growing season!